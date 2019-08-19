Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Boosted Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $640,461 as Share Value Declined; Kingdon Capital Management Cut Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding by $11.47 Million

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 1,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 24,634 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, up from 22,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL TAKE STEPS TO MAKE SURE 737 LINE STAYS HEALTHY; 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 08/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 15/03/2018 – Look inside Boeing’s race against SpaceX to launch the next generation of human spaceflight; 08/03/2018 – Embraer missed 2017 profit target due to KC-390 flight tests -CFO; 17/04/2018 – President Donald Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing, America’s second-largest defense contractor; 24/05/2018 – BA: #BREAKING: US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran moments ago, this time focusing on aviation – ! $BA; 18/04/2018 – Emirates revives prospect of world’s longest flight to Panama

Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) stock increased 2.82% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.69. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 19, 2018. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Keysight's Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Victory Portfolios Ii by 95,385 shares to 80,481 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 1,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,416 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (ACWV).

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76M for 22.55 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.