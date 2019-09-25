Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) Is At $24.15 Formed Wedge; State Street Upped Its Intuit (INTU) Position

State Street Corp increased Intuit (INTU) stake by 1.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Street Corp acquired 132,338 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The State Street Corp holds 11.04M shares with $2.89 billion value, up from 10.91 million last quarter. Intuit now has $68.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $264.85. About 1.24 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B

State Street Corp decreased Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) stake by 1.34 million shares to 4.46 million valued at $34.14M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) stake by 44,189 shares and now owns 6.16 million shares. Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 2.25 million shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. 200,098 were reported by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company. Bb&T accumulated 0.21% or 45,438 shares. Next Grp invested in 0.02% or 729 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust owns 0.02% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 738 shares. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 66,348 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Invsts holds 765,749 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru has invested 0.24% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Alberta Inv Mgmt reported 2,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Mkts Inc invested in 5,060 shares. 1St Source Bank & Trust reported 1,717 shares. Gradient Investments Llc stated it has 3,866 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. American Money Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,427 shares. Artemis Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.64% or 208,877 shares. Dsm Capital Limited Liability Company holds 2.19% or 574,948 shares in its portfolio.