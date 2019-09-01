Strategy Asset Managers Upped Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) as Shares Rose; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Lowered Its Position in Deere & Co (DE) by $360,135

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 460.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 12,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 14,746 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 2,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $217.97. About 2.60M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 11/05/2018 – London bans junk food ads on public transport to fight child obesity; 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement; 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.15M, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $154.91. About 1.58M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,453 shares to 18,061 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,625 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Invest Counsel has 3,384 shares. Shikiar Asset has invested 0.15% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Private Wealth Advsr invested 1.55% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co holds 101,580 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Coastline Company invested in 15,915 shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.21% or 24,450 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 102,531 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com has 0.32% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Connors Investor Svcs holds 1,220 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.34% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Woodstock holds 0.67% or 19,814 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Communications reported 135 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 3,738 shares. Grisanti Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 500 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd owns 45,825 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shelter Mutual Ins invested in 54,200 shares. Cambridge Advsrs invested in 1,275 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Mackay Shields reported 58,382 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Natl Pension Ser reported 341,937 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. State Farm Mutual Automobile accumulated 3.59 million shares or 0.73% of the stock. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security accumulated 11,216 shares. Kistler holds 0.04% or 620 shares. Prudential invested 0.08% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 1,285 were accumulated by Ipswich Invest Mngmt. Bartlett And Limited invested in 1.28% or 209,147 shares.