Strategy Asset Managers Trimmed Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Position by $463,815; Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose While Zwj Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 2,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 15,011 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 17,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $182.2. About 1.23 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 24,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 677,868 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.41M, down from 702,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 12.64 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Marketing Cloud Analytics Blast through Data Silos and Enable Pinpoint Targeting; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 27/03/2018 – A federal court just revived Oracle’s multi-billion dollar copyright case against Google; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel Inefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 19.39 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 167,406 shares to 175,866 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 49,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Invest Advsrs Inc invested in 38,746 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 80,000 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 50,832 are held by Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv. Barrett Asset Management Lc holds 0.28% or 78,544 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 6,537 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Aviance Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 8,454 shares in its portfolio. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And stated it has 17,020 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 27,976 shares. Ohio-based Fort Washington Advsr Oh has invested 1.48% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Parthenon Limited Liability Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 4,103 shares. Heritage Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stock Yards Natl Bank & invested in 42,544 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management Inc reported 34,525 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa reported 137,100 shares. Fred Alger invested in 0% or 219 shares. 37,744 were accumulated by Vision Management Inc. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.08% or 7,864 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 1,836 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,570 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech holds 4,599 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.07% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 29,232 shares. Friess Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.57% or 129,413 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs has invested 0.17% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Inc owns 2,860 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc reported 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.04% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Nj owns 1,530 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $104.87 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $5.84M worth of stock or 38,080 shares. $66.44 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP. 8,187 shares valued at $1.26 million were sold by PARSONS RICHARD D on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $14.96 million were sold by Freda Fabrizio. 46,233 shares were sold by Polcer Gregory, worth $7.04 million on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $4.36M were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane on Wednesday, February 6.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 9,345 shares to 180,170 shares, valued at $7.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 22,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).