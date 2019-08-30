Strategy Asset Managers Trimmed Fiserv (FISV) Position as Share Value Rose; Torchmark (TMK) Holder Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Decreased Its Position

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 97.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 22,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43,000, down from 22,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 2.01M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 24,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.20M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackline Inc by 11,005 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $61.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inflarx Nv by 13,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Analysts await Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 6.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.59 per share. TMK’s profit will be $186.90 million for 12.96 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Torchmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $579.70M for 31.09 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12,117 shares to 14,746 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

