Strategy Asset Managers Stake in Sysco (SYY) Has Trimmed by $2.96 Million as Shares Declined; Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Raised Its Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Stake by $2.95 Million as Market Value Rose

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 2113.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 113,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 119,025 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 5,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.22. About 271,796 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: FDA could convene second advisory panel to re-examine safety of Acadia Pharma drug; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA REAFFIRMS BENEFIT/RISK PROFILE OF NUPLAZID; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Clinical Experience Data for NUPLAZID (Pimavanserin) at 2018 American Academy; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $39.3 Million; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA PHARM: 2 DATA SETS CONFIRM NUPLAZID IS WELL-TOLERATED; 26/03/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 54.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 44,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 36,810 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 81,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.59. About 827,064 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment invested in 650 shares. 6 were reported by Cwm Ltd Liability Corp. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The reported 74,138 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated holds 749,790 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ghost Tree Ltd Liability Corp invested 6.55% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Citigroup Inc reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Inc holds 0.01% or 701,961 shares. Great Point Ptnrs Lc has 2.00 million shares for 5.32% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 6,397 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 1.78M shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Company has 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 11,151 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 9.50 million shares. Opus Point Prns Limited Company owns 0.44% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 11,981 shares. 40,398 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins Company. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 136,100 shares.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Private Finl Hldgs In (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 51,186 shares to 12,467 shares, valued at $137,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 51,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,523 shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corp.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,465 shares to 148,001 shares, valued at $12.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 22,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,228 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 661,593 were reported by Eaton Vance. Cognios Lc holds 0.85% or 35,990 shares. Hbk LP holds 0.41% or 469,988 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated holds 0.21% or 4,473 shares. Boys Arnold Incorporated invested 0.13% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 146,731 were reported by Quantbot Technologies L P. Sandhill Partners Limited Co reported 11,809 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reported 1.08% stake. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp holds 1.86% or 119,223 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Fin Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 3,324 shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.1% or 8,321 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 2.20 million shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 0.21% stake. Ntv Asset Management Ltd invested in 16,925 shares or 0.32% of the stock.