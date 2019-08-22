Strategy Asset Managers Stake In American Express Co (AXP) Was Has Lifted; Carderock Capital Management Increases Holding in Gartner Group Cl A (IT)

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gartner Group Cl A (IT) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 5,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 25,242 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 19,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gartner Group Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $132.66. About 293,532 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 12/04/2018 – GARTNER SEES GLOBAL PUBLIC CLOUD REV. TO GROW 21.4% IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – Flexera named a Leader in Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools; 17/05/2018 – Logz.io Recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in Performance Analysis AlOps Focus; 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflow Applications; 24/05/2018 – Silver Sponsor ElegantJ BI Demonstrates Smarten Analytic at Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, June 5-6, Mumbai, India; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 03/04/2018 – Gartner Closes $400M Sale of CEB Talent Assessment to Exponent Private Equity; Deal Announced in Februar; 24/05/2018 – ManageEngine Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Client Management Tools; 29/03/2018 – Gartner Recognizes Virtusa in its 2017 Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 355.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 22,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 29,228 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, up from 6,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $122.5. About 2.55 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Management holds 0% or 4,707 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl Corp accumulated 0.01% or 3,103 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation has 6,542 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board owns 7,538 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 8,575 shares. Eaton Vance stated it has 0.01% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Northern Tru has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.03% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Cardinal Cap owns 1,483 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 15,978 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Limited Liability. Fdx Advsr Inc reported 13,008 shares. 1,776 were reported by First Hawaiian Commercial Bank. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.06% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Bessemer Inc stated it has 14,121 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers, a Arizona-based fund reported 6.31M shares. Sky Inv Group Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 52,079 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc holds 37,089 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Zacks Invest Mngmt holds 0.48% or 206,719 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Cap Ltd Company holds 0.3% or 23,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.27M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 18,000 were reported by Bennicas Associate. Dodge Cox has 2.12% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 23.58 million shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id stated it has 2,480 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Asset Management One invested 0.21% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Lockheed Martin Mngmt reported 0.26% stake. Cullinan Assoc accumulated 59,417 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Nbt National Bank & Trust N A New York, New York-based fund reported 7,896 shares. Mairs & owns 1.39M shares.