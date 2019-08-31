Strategy Asset Managers Raised Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake; Shorts at Legacytexas Financial Group (LTXB) Lowered By 11.8%

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 20.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategy Asset Managers Llc acquired 13,306 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Strategy Asset Managers Llc holds 78,611 shares with $12.49 million value, up from 65,305 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $115.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 2.95 million shares traded or 26.10% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene

Legacytexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) had a decrease of 11.8% in short interest. LTXB’s SI was 1.79 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.8% from 2.02 million shares previously. With 474,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Legacytexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB)’s short sellers to cover LTXB’s short positions. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.4. About 184,514 shares traded. LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTXB) has declined 2.42% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LTXB News: 17/04/2018 – LEGACYTEXAS 1Q CORE EPS 52C, EST. 71C; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 21/04/2018 – DJ LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTXB); 17/04/2018 – Legacy Texas Fincl Group 1Q EPS 55c; 17/04/2018 – LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – LEGACYTEXAS FINANCIAL GROUP INC LTXB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 23/03/2018 LegacyTexas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – LEGACYTEXAS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.85%, EST. 3.77%

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 13.80% above currents $164.62 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, July 19. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bankshares stated it has 0.4% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Com owns 0.98% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 13,494 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd Company has 96,463 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Oakworth Cap reported 965 shares. Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,850 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Gm Advisory Inc has invested 0.12% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 136,507 were reported by Pinnacle Assoc Ltd. Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Company has invested 3.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9,051 shares. Grassi Inv Mgmt reported 71,392 shares. 4.62 million are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Diligent Limited Com reported 0.12% stake. Proffitt & Goodson holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 177 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Co holds 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 6,077 shares.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 48,383 shares to 480 valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 21,166 shares and now owns 920 shares. Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) was reduced too.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding firm for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. The Company’s deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 12.33 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s lending products comprise commercial and consumer real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, including new and used automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as permanent loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to-four family residences.