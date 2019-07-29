Strategy Asset Managers Raised American Intl Group (AIG) Position By $401,835; Shorts at Spartan Motors (SPAR) Lowered By 6.72%

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) had a decrease of 6.72% in short interest. SPAR’s SI was 510,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.72% from 547,300 shares previously. With 114,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)’s short sellers to cover SPAR’s short positions. The SI to Spartan Motors Inc’s float is 1.53%. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12. About 62,010 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 41.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 07/03/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS-DEAL PROVIDES SPARTAN EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO MOTIV’S ELECTRIC CHASSIS IN MANUFACTURING CLASS 4 – CLASS 6 WALK-IN VANS FOR MINIMUM OF 3 YRS; 17/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Receives Grant for Job Creation and Long-term Investment in Ephrata, Pennsylvania Truck Body Manufacturing Facil; 10/05/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $0.35 PER DILUTED SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy to Acquire Spartan Energy for C$1.4 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Spartan Motors Announces Addition of Thomas Clevinger to its Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S: VERMILION PURCHASE OF SPARTAN IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Spartan Energy Corp; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Raises 2018 EPS and Adjusted EPS Guidance; 26/04/2018 – SPARTAN IS AUTHORIZED TO HOLD SPECIAL MTG ON VERMILION DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Quantenna’s Spartan Solutions Gain Momentum With Multiple Design Wins Worldwide

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased American Intl Group Inc (AIG) stake by 5.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategy Asset Managers Llc acquired 9,345 shares as American Intl Group Inc (AIG)’s stock rose 17.36%. The Strategy Asset Managers Llc holds 180,170 shares with $7.76 million value, up from 170,825 last quarter. American Intl Group Inc now has $49.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 1.14 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 14/03/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS CARL ICAHN BOARD REPRESENTATIVE SAMUEL MERKSAMER WILL NOT SEEK BOARD-RE-ELECTION AT MAY ANNUAL MEETING – FILING; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS WILL ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF GENERAL INSURANCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM; 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​

Spartan Motors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engineers, makes, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. The company has market cap of $424.21 million. It operates through three divisions: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. It has a 34.58 P/E ratio. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment provides walk-in vans, cutaway vans, truck bodies, and parts and accessories for use in e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Spartan Upfit Services, and Reach brands.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) stake by 121,453 shares to 31,494 valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 1,919 shares and now owns 10,764 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity. Vaughan Therese M bought 1,000 shares worth $51,710.

Among 5 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. American International Gr had 15 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Compass Point. The stock of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Argus Research.