Strategy Asset Managers Position In American Intl Group (AIG) Was Raised; Power Solutions Intl (PSIX) Shares Were Volatile While Gagnon Securities Raised Position by $409,725

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Power Solutions Intl Inc (PSIX) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 45,525 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 748,074 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29 million, up from 702,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Power Solutions Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.59. About 100 shares traded. Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 15,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 195,844 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.44 million, up from 180,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.85. About 3.69M shares traded or 1.86% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS PREMIUM LEVELS “WILL STABILIZE THIS YEAR OVER LAST” BY EVALUATING COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO, NOT INCREASING PRODUCTION – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.04, EST. $1.25; 12/04/2018 – AIG 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Details; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 2.00, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold PSIX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.92 million shares or 3.92% more from 1.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gagnon Ltd Liability Com reported 472,836 shares stake. Gagnon Secs owns 748,074 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Parametric Associate Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX). S Squared Tech Lc has 690,074 shares. Huntington Natl Bank stated it has 1 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teewinot Capital Advisers Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 16,222 shares. Franklin Resource reported 15.87M shares stake. Paloma Prtnrs Management holds 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 44,398 shares. Shell Asset Co has invested 0.15% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc accumulated 14,174 shares. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 3,880 shares. Starr Com reported 79,265 shares. Nwq Invest Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.9% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bluefin Trading Llc has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Hotchkis Wiley Ltd Liability Com stated it has 20.05M shares or 4.09% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,970 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 2.69 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Pggm Invests has 0.2% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 762,002 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested 0.16% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.