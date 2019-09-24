Strategy Asset Managers Position in Abiomed (ABMD) Has Lowered by $1.48 Million as Share Value Rose; Endeavour Capital Advisors Stake in Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) Decreased by $2.24 Million as Shares Rose

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (HWBK) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 86,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.84% . The hedge fund held 344,225 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.23M, down from 430,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 17,393 shares traded. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) has risen 16.78% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HWBK News: 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY WITH HAWTHORN AND ITS MAJOR SHAREHOLDER REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – ACQUISITION OF HAWTHORN LEISURE HOLDINGS LIMITED FOR £106.8 MLN; 17/05/2018 – 92FO: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC – CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL WILL BE £55.1 MLN, PAYABLE IN CASH, £106.8M PRINCIPALLY COMPRISING HAWTHORN LEISURE’S NET DEBT; 17/05/2018 – REG-Hawthorn Finance Ltd FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 59HX: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER CONFIRMS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY W/ HAWTHORN

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 78.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc analyzed 5,697 shares as the company's stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 1,551 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $404,000, down from 7,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $6.75 during the last trading session, reaching $186.01. About 704,752 shares traded or 23.46% up from the average. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold ABMD shares while 143 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 39.44 million shares or 5.18% more from 37.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 412 shares or 0% of the stock. Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0.01% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). 126 were reported by Guardian Life Of America. Brown Capital Mngmt accumulated 3.36% or 1.36 million shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia has invested 0% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability owns 4,211 shares. Td Asset Management reported 29,103 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc stated it has 0% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Mirae Asset Ltd owns 6,115 shares. M&T Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 2,201 shares. 8,114 are owned by Keybank National Association Oh. Marshall Wace Llp reported 38,164 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Advsr has invested 0% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Juncture Wealth Strategies Lc holds 1,558 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks has 0.51% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 111,366 shares.

More notable recent Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance" on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Abiomed, Inc.: Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha" published on September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.81 per share. ABMD’s profit will be $42.20 million for 50.00 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Abiomed, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.00% negative EPS growth.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $675.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 292,429 shares to 588,293 shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univest Financial Corporatio (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 29,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS).