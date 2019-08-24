Strategy Asset Managers Lowered Its Intl Paper Co (IP) Holding by $5.59 Million; Shares Declined; Boltwood Capital Management Increases Holding in Facebook (FB)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – Facebook Messenger, Google Hangouts and Skype already offer group video chat options; 21/03/2018 – Chris Newlands: Exclusive: Fidelity loses $2bn from Facebook share price fall; 19/04/2018 – GERMAN BREXIT COORDINATOR PETER PTASSEK COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Cruz Raises Diamond and Silk’s Facebook Problems; 17/04/2018 – Economic Scene: A Digital Quandary: Facebook Is Creepy. And Valuable; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 08/05/2018 – Match Isn’t Worried About Facebook Dating App Competition; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: NOT CHANGING USERS’ PRIVACY CHOICES MADE IN THE PAST; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s future growth market may be its least valuable ‘product’; 28/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned again by UK lawmakers to give evidence on data scandal

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 79.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 121,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 31,494 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 152,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 3.66 million shares traded or 11.54% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – International Paper Remains Ready to Engage with Smurfit Kappa; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS RECEIVES UNSOLICITED, HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY IP.N; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO GLENN LANDAU SAYS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO MARK SUTTON SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Smurfit Kappa Shareholders Would Hold 15% of Enlarged Company; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Smurfit shareholders demand talks with bidder – FT; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 16/04/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16, 2018; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Fresh Offer From International Paper

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Limited Liability Com Tn reported 3,104 shares. Tributary Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tiemann Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rdl Fin Inc reported 5,685 shares. Sterneck Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested in 2.62% or 17,954 shares. Ledyard Bancorporation invested 0.63% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ipswich Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 1,343 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Portland Inv Counsel holds 2.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 26,727 shares. Horseman Mgmt reported 36,100 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. Osborne Partners Capital Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,656 shares. Regal Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.5% or 14,758 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Co owns 1,400 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Fil stated it has 0.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Greenbrier Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 450,000 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Inc reported 77,802 shares.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07 million and $153.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 3,584 shares to 16,589 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 9,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,267 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VOX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Inv Il invested in 0.11% or 19,579 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 115,373 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. North Star Inv Management holds 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 750 shares. Ionic Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 10,000 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% or 9,793 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 1.26 million shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.08% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Finance Counselors Inc reported 257,900 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. 3,600 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins. M Holdings Secs accumulated 23,362 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Carroll Finance invested in 1,428 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management Lc owns 0.01% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 1,012 shares. Cwm Limited Com owns 923 shares. 148,880 were reported by Kornitzer Cap Ks. Sunbelt, a Texas-based fund reported 36,963 shares.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $531.31 million for 6.98 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 19,072 shares to 21,881 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 9,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,170 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).