Strategy Asset Managers Lowered Baxter Intl (BAX) Holding By $1.61 Million; L & S Advisors Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

L & S Advisors Inc decreased Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) stake by 6.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. L & S Advisors Inc sold 7,267 shares as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The L & S Advisors Inc holds 110,556 shares with $13.04M value, down from 117,823 last quarter. Microsoft Corporation now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $134.23. About 11.25M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 80.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 19,908 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Strategy Asset Managers Llc holds 4,974 shares with $404,000 value, down from 24,882 last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $44.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $86.42. About 893,638 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.70; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER: U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION SYSTEM; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

L & S Advisors Inc increased Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) stake by 1,141 shares to 5,483 valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 5,435 shares and now owns 18,092 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 9.91% above currents $134.23 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 25. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.85M for 25.72 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, June 26 report.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 22,813 shares to 29,228 valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) stake by 9,345 shares and now owns 180,170 shares. Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

