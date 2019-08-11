Strategy Asset Managers Lifted Its Stake in American Intl Group (AIG) as Share Value Rose; As Tableau Software (DATA) Market Value Rose, Holder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $20.80 Million

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 9,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 180,170 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, up from 170,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 3.99M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD; 14/03/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS CARL ICAHN BOARD REPRESENTATIVE SAMUEL MERKSAMER WILL NOT SEEK BOARD-RE-ELECTION AT MAY ANNUAL MEETING – FILING; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units; 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 28.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 163,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 408,477 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.99 million, down from 572,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is up 65.93% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 44,833 shares to 36,810 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,625 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab holds 456,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 10.54M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Finemark State Bank & reported 0.03% stake. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Becker Mngmt Inc has invested 1.81% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Colony Group Limited Liability invested in 58,444 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Rwc Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.52% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Johnson Financial Gp reported 0% stake. Webster Fincl Bank N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,180 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc accumulated 14,051 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company accumulated 12,892 shares. Schaller Investment has 0.16% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 5,000 shares. Comm Bancorp holds 0.01% or 10,546 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc accumulated 76,405 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Company has 245,918 shares.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 148,000 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $96.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.