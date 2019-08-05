Strategy Asset Managers Lifted American Intl Group (AIG) Position; Shorts at GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SH (GPTRF) Raised By 51.75%

GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:GPTRF) had an increase of 51.75% in short interest. GPTRF’s SI was 17,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 51.75% from 11,400 shares previously. With 2,600 avg volume, 7 days are for GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:GPTRF)’s short sellers to cover GPTRF’s short positions. The stock decreased 14.55% or $0.016 during the last trading session, reaching $0.094. About 1,339 shares traded. Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GPTRF) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased American Intl Group Inc (AIG) stake by 5.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategy Asset Managers Llc acquired 9,345 shares as American Intl Group Inc (AIG)'s stock rose 19.46%. The Strategy Asset Managers Llc holds 180,170 shares with $7.76 million value, up from 170,825 last quarter. American Intl Group Inc now has $46.19B valuation. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 2.43 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of gold resource properties in Alaska and British Columbia. The company has market cap of $4.69 million. It holds an interest in the Herbert gold property consisting of 84 mining claims located in north of Juneau, Alaska. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 4 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American International Gr had 14 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research downgraded American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) on Friday, February 15 to “Hold” rating. Compass Point upgraded the shares of AIG in report on Friday, February 15 to “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) stake by 2,811 shares to 15,011 valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 21,166 shares and now owns 920 shares. Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) was reduced too.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American International Group, Inc. and Most Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance" on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance" published on July 24, 2019