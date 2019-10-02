Strategy Asset Managers Lifted American Intl Group (AIG) Position by $830,722; Market Value Rose; Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) Stock Rose While Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $328,060

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 15,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 195,844 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.44 million, up from 180,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $53.68. About 664,697 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 26/03/2018 – U.S. top court rejects AIG ex-CEO Greenberg’s bailout challenge; 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended; 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 6,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 115,485 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, down from 122,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $48.6. About 4.90M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks that talk of regulating tech firms is overblown; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO: 2018 CCAR PROCESS IS `VERY BUSINESS AS USUAL’; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Plans To Integrate Corporate, Investment Bank; Layoffs May Follow; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO REPORTS $200B SUSTAINABLE FINANCING COMMITMENT; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS MAY NEED TO BE REVISED TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL ACCRUALS FOR CFPB/OCC MATTER; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 1Q EPS REDUCED BY 16C TO 96C

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $353.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 14,740 shares to 5,543 shares, valued at $630,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,634 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 99,669 were reported by Da Davidson And. Richmond Hill Invs Limited Com holds 12.07% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 329,518 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg accumulated 0.16% or 3.33 million shares. Scotia Capital, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 127,383 shares. Fiera Corporation invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Hrt Fin Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 28,846 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 82,798 shares. Pictet Asset has 446,503 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. South Texas Money Management accumulated 885,990 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Aviva Public Limited Com invested 0.12% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Everence Cap Mgmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 32,680 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 0.33% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 633,450 shares. Bessemer Gru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Hanson Mcclain invested in 156 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii, a Hawaii-based fund reported 67,792 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 4,446 shares. 51.63 million were reported by Northern Tru. Cibc has 680,577 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs invested in 0.07% or 26,726 shares. Davenport & Lc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Parsons Mgmt Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 15,708 shares. Bollard Gp Ltd Co stated it has 38,646 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim And Co, a Texas-based fund reported 296,282 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 5.79 million shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams owns 25,476 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Evanson Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 16,791 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg invested in 0.16% or 405,864 shares. Utd Fire invested 4.28% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Polar Capital Llp reported 165,245 shares stake.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.21 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63M and $668.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voting Cl C by 607 shares to 6,177 shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.