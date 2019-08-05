Strategy Asset Managers Increases Position in Ametek New (AME); Carnival F (CCL) Shareholder Maryland Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $514,350 as Market Value Declined

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Carnival Corp F (CCL) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 10,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 61,491 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, up from 51,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Carnival Corp F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 2.67 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees Full-Year 2018 Net Rev Yields in Constant Currency to Be Up 2.5 %; 28/03/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of 26th Ship, Carnival Horizon; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Unveils Largest, Most Technologically Advanced Operations Center In Cruise Industry; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 17/04/2018 – Queen Mary 2 Guests to be First to Board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald on one of his company’s ships, the Carnival Horizon; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 81.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 18,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 41,079 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 22,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $86.5. About 1.66 million shares traded or 39.49% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Secs Limited Com has 0.03% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Roundview Capital invested 0.18% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). 3,499 are held by Prudential Pcl. Glenmede Na accumulated 1.82 million shares. Fund Mngmt has invested 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Acropolis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 1,487 shares. 254,400 were reported by Point72 Asset Management L P. Amica Mutual Ins Commerce stated it has 0.08% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 54,888 shares. Moreover, Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.2% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 262,200 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) has 0% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Principal Fin Grp Inc Inc reported 0.05% stake. Raymond James Finance Advsrs stated it has 0.03% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Smith Salley And Assocs owns 95,549 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AMETEK Announces Second Quarter Results and Raises 2019 Guidance – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ametek Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding AMETEK (NYSE:AME) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AMETEK, Inc. (AME) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.35 million activity.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,883 shares to 11,746 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 44,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,810 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco Buys Acacia Communications Perhaps Signaling A Change In Strategy; Buy Arista – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Carnival, Worthington – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Carnival Cruise Analyst Stays Bullish Amid ‘Brexit Chaos’ – Benzinga” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sell Carnival And Don’t Look Back – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I’m Not Buying Carnival Corporation’s Recent Weakness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Superdividend Etf (SDIV) by 30,269 shares to 184,797 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Finl Grp (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 18,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W had bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.