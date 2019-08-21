Strategy Asset Managers Increased Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding by $2.10 Million; Forest Hill Capital Maintains Stake in Iberiabank (IBKC)

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 19,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The hedge fund held 187,252 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 168,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $70.03. About 119,249 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS ’20 GOAL OF CORE RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: To Close or Consolidate 22 Branch Locations During 2Q and 3Q; 19/04/2018 – Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for 10% EPS Growth; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Branch Closures And Consolidations; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS 2020 GOAL OF CORE EPS GROWTH; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK WILL CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCHES IN 2Q, 3Q; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces Branch Closures and Consolidations; 22/03/2018 – IBERIABANK RELEASE 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS ON APRIL 19; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK – ANNOUNCED DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHARE

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 13,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 78,611 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 65,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.68 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $444.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,290 shares to 162,124 shares, valued at $19.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,746 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. KOERNER JOHN E III had bought 13,000 shares worth $972,530 on Tuesday, May 28. COOPER ANGUS R II bought $381,198 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) on Thursday, March 14.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartfinancial Inc by 88,406 shares to 221,337 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 14,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,322 shares, and cut its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc.

