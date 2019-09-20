Strategy Asset Managers Increased Its American Intl Group (AIG) Holding by $830,722; As Lennar (LEN) Valuation Declined, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Increased Its Holding

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 1.98M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 4.74 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229.50 million, up from 2.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.07. About 439,699 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 15,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 195,844 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.44M, up from 180,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $58.22. About 1.33M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Premiums & Fees $1.18 Billion; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Maverick Risk – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Rebounds to End Flat After Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks: FedEx, Adobe, Chewy, General Mills All Fall Pre-Market – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do You Know What Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $54.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 656,980 shares to 2.83M shares, valued at $408.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 744,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18.29M shares, and cut its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc holds 17,728 shares. Markel Corporation accumulated 4,900 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Korea Investment Corp holds 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 109,650 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund holds 5,953 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 38,185 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 53,118 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset owns 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 48,044 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs owns 300,006 shares. Tortoise Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 110 are owned by Motco. Moneta Gp Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 9,757 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 453 shares. Qs reported 2,944 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Announces Adjustments to Warrant Exercise Price and Shares Receivable Upon Warrant Exercise – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AIG To Present at The KBW Insurance Conference – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Names Duncan Ellis Head of Retail Property, North America General Insurance – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Finalizing Transition to Affirmative Cyber Coverage Across Global Commercial Lines – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AIG chief talks shop at conference – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $353.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 26,164 shares to 10,598 shares, valued at $847,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 11,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,855 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs, New York-based fund reported 4.69 million shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) owns 5,310 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 18,174 were reported by Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Northstar has invested 0.17% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 31,964 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0.15% or 515,704 shares. Moreover, Intact Invest Inc has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 97,327 are held by Hartford Inv Management Com. Addison Capital reported 38,452 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Gam Hldgs Ag holds 13,899 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp invested in 0.42% or 35.63M shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.