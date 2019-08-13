Strategy Asset Managers Holding in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Lifted by $2.34 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Med Pptys Trust (MPW) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Martingale Asset Management LP Has Cut Holding by $1.21 Million

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 149.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 22,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 37,829 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 15,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $117.73. About 1.04M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Med Pptys Trust (MPW) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 67,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 445,172 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.24 million, down from 512,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Med Pptys Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 4.54 million shares traded or 3.96% up from the average. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) by 44,099 shares to 468,753 shares, valued at $25.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amkor Technologies (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 39,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Forrester Research Inc (NASDAQ:FORR).

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 44,833 shares to 36,810 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.