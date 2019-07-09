Strategy Asset Managers Holding in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Decreased by $463,815 as Valuation Rose; Capital One Finl (COF) Shareholder Weybosset Research & Management Has Cut Its Position by $2.37 Million

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 2,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,011 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 17,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $183.58. About 327,538 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold 29,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,158 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, down from 71,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $92.05. About 563,708 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.84 earnings per share, down 11.80% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.22 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.33B for 8.10 P/E if the $2.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.90 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.07% negative EPS growth.

