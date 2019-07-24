Strategy Asset Managers Holding In American Express Co (AXP) Was Increased; Sony F Sponsored A (SNE) Position Has Lifted by Bourgeon Capital Management Llc

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sony Corporation F Sponsored A (SNE) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 21,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 111,825 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 90,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sony Corporation F Sponsored A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $55.16. About 964,882 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 3.31% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 02/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Removed From Sony Vue Platforms; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY Pretax Pft Y699.05B Vs Pft Y251.62B; 03/04/2018 – SONY: GAIN VALUED AT 105B YEN BASED ON CURRENT SPOTIFY PRICE; 21/05/2018 – Harte Hanks’ Sony Electronics email campaigns win three platinum creative awards; 09/03/2018 – MEDIA-Sony held preliminary talks to acquire a majority stake in EMI Music – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – Harte Hanks’ Sony Electronics email campaigns win three platinum creative awards; 15/03/2018 – Sony Square NYC Unveils “The Sony Music Experience”; 04/04/2018 – Variety: Christine Birch Out as Sony Domestic Marketing Chief; 19/04/2018 – PINTRILL And Sony Pictures Entertainment Team Up To Celebrate The 10th Anniversary Of ‘Pineapple Express’; 22/05/2018 – The Wrap: Sony Announces Lord and Miller Animated Comedy `The Mitchells Vs the Machines’

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 355.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 22,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,228 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 6,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $128.01. About 3.21M shares traded or 2.21% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms American Express Credit Account Master Trust

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 9,420 shares to 16,616 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sony Results Lead To Further Forecasts Upgrades – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “HERO’s Quest: Behind The Launch Of Canada’s First Gaming And Esports ETF – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sony surges 10% on buyback, Microsoft deal – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy on College Studentsâ€™ Radars – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sony News: Why SNE Stock Is Spiking Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Express: Stronger But Slower Q2, Cost Concerns Remain – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Express Company (AXP) CEO Stephen Squeri on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Express, Apple, Applied Materials, Best Buy, Crowdstrike, F5 Networks, NetApp, Verizon and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $444.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,919 shares to 10,764 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,124 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).