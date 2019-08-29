Strategy Asset Managers Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Cut by $1.47 Million; Harvest Fund Advisors Decreased Its Position in Pbf Logistics LP (PBFX) by $6.89 Million

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 95.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 821 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 38 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $884.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $24.63 during the last trading session, reaching $1788.88. About 1.85 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 20/03/2018 – Essential: This week @Amazon is offering Essential Phone – including the new Amazon-exclusive Halo Gray edition – for only; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP HAS ATTACKED AMAZON OVER RATE IT PAYS POSTAL SERVICE; 09/03/2018 – Amazon’s Expanding Grocery Delivery Is Opening Salvo: Report — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Has Rare Chance in HQ2 to Hire More Women and Minorities; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S ENABLES VOICE ORDERS OVER AMAZON’S ALEXA; 15/05/2018 – “Introducing Kaleido to AWS customers is going to help customers move faster and not worry about managing blockchain themselves,” Amazon Web Services says; 30/05/2018 – Lotus 39 Anti-Hair Loss Treatment Garners Positive Response from Amazon Customers; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AD AND OTHER REVENUE INCREASE INCLUDES $560 MLN RISE DUE TO ACCOUNTING CHANGE – OFFICIAL; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Is New FAANG Punching Bag as Trump Reportedly Takes Aim (Video)

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pbf Logistics Lp (PBFX) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 328,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.73% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.79M, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pbf Logistics Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.76. About 16,290 shares traded. PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has risen 3.22% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PBFX News: 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q EPS 0c; 05/03/2018 PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, BORROWINGS UNDER PARTNERSHIP’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & EQUITY ISSUED TO PBF ENERGY; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $125.4 MLN, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS; 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 NET INCOME $106 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 03/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $64 MLN VS $60.5 MLN

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.33 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 18,449 shares to 41,079 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 22,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Graybill Bartz has invested 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability New York reported 31,764 shares or 3.08% of all its holdings. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Dc holds 0.26% or 1,729 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 4,510 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Jaffetilchin Partners Limited reported 803 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs has invested 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Picton Mahoney Asset invested in 22,578 shares or 3.04% of the stock. Newfocus Group Incorporated holds 183 shares. Strategic Inc owns 255 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 267,072 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Investments has 2.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sky Investment Grp Incorporated Lc owns 0.57% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 874 shares. Churchill Mngmt Corp has 0.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lone Pine Cap Lc invested in 6.78% or 651,661 shares. Swedbank holds 3.61% or 426,654 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PBFX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 13.97 million shares or 4.38% less from 14.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation, a Minnesota-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Company invested 0% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 114,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). 53,830 were accumulated by Jane Street Gru Lc. 53,305 were reported by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) owns 891 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 11,345 shares. Renaissance Tech reported 0% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Harvest Fund Advsrs Lc holds 0.22% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors accumulated 0% or 2,600 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Company has invested 0% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Tortoise Capital Advisors Ltd reported 0.24% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $98,942 activity.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS) by 1.21M shares to 11.74 million shares, valued at $315.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 1.46M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (NYSE:BPL).