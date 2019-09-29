Strategy Asset Managers Has Upped Its Stryker (SYK) Position by $578,100; Market Value Rose; Artemis Investment Management Llp Upped Prologis (PLD) Position

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 663.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 3,245 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $667,000, up from 425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.61. About 945,540 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Advanced Cement Mixing (ACM) Kit w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Prox. Med; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (L/XL); Catalog number: 0400; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 11g Verteport Cement Cannula (18/pkg), Product Number: 0306-511-000, UDI:; 06/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Sustainability Solutions- Stryker Sustainability Solutions Reprocessed BW Lasso 2515 NAV eco Variable Diagnostic E; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-810-000 Sterile personal; 23/03/2018 – Stryker F1™ Small Bone Power System brings fresh innovation to the power tool market; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.70-Adj EPS $1.75; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Medical Division of Stryker Corporation- T/Pump temperature therapy pump, Models TP700 and TP700C; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 58.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 531,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.94 million, up from 906,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.78. About 2.27 million shares traded or 5.88% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Inv Limited Company holds 235,699 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) owns 2,299 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 1,200 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 10,542 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.23% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Strs Ohio holds 1.29 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 246 shares. Moreover, Everence Cap Inc has 0.18% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 13,820 shares. Whittier Tru holds 60,483 shares. Advisors Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability Corp reported 832 shares stake. 1.17 million were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Assetmark Inc holds 5,385 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Korea-based Mirae Asset Com has invested 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 239,112 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $122.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 38,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,056 shares, and cut its stake in Strategic Ed Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Mgmt Ab accumulated 0.06% or 120,264 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Garrison Bradford & invested in 0.26% or 1,100 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has 0.05% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 12,210 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 56,127 shares. Fca Corp Tx has 15,890 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Dumont And Blake Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.45% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 5,221 shares. Princeton Strategies Group Lc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Moreover, Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora has 0.01% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 100 shares. Yhb Advisors Incorporated stated it has 49,497 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested in 604,357 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Woodstock holds 0.59% or 16,523 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inv Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 96,274 shares. Private Na accumulated 21,250 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Virginia-based Atlantic Union Comml Bank Corporation has invested 0.07% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

