Strategy Asset Managers Has Upped Its American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $2.49 Million as Share Value Rose; As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Holder Cibc Asset Management Decreased Its Stake

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 355.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 22,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 29,228 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 6,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $124.13. About 2.72 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 7,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 332,079 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.35M, down from 339,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $546.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $191.45. About 12.34 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Faces European Parliament: LIVE; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 27/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCES TOOLS TO MAKE FUNDRAISERS MORE IMPACTFUL; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL BE TESTING A WAY FOR FANS TO BECOME A SUPPORTER OF CREATORS AS PART OF THE MONETIZATION TOOLS FOR CREATORS; 04/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: DELETED DATA AFTER FACEBOOK CONTACTED US; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change business model to win back trust, says early Facebook advisor; 06/04/2018 – Facebook will require more authentication for people buying political ads; 10/04/2018 – David Alexander: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica case shows Facebook’s value; 16/05/2018 – Facebook has disabled almost 1.3 billion fake accounts over the past six months. Via @KurtWagner8 and @ranimolla:

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17,758 shares to 282,458 shares, valued at $39.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cronos Group Inc by 38,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspen Inc has 6,770 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Co (Wy) invested in 219 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Staley Cap Advisers has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 258,000 were reported by Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Com. 851,086 were reported by Stifel Financial Corporation. Community Tru Communication holds 2.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 133,635 shares. 3,794 were accumulated by Garde. Bragg Fincl Advisors Inc holds 26,509 shares. Indiana And Inv Mgmt owns 11,651 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,008 shares. Tokio Marine Asset invested 2.92% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 397,349 shares. Altfest L J & Incorporated invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Security Natl Tru Co holds 0.72% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 13,542 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 3.70 million shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.67 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M.. Stretch Colin also sold $1.35 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $444.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 821 shares to 38 shares, valued at $68,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,063 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.23% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Princeton Port Strategies Group Inc Lc holds 0.91% or 31,230 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Management Limited Company reported 467 shares stake. 14,960 were accumulated by Beacon Fincl Gp. Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Putnam Fl Inv Management has 0.03% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Clarkston Ltd Liability Corporation reported 312,221 shares. 2,805 were reported by Strategic Fin Services Inc. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 757,422 shares. Madison Inv reported 0.14% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). American Registered Advisor accumulated 0.61% or 10,110 shares. Cypress Group accumulated 2,066 shares. 36,142 are owned by Atlantic Union Retail Bank. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.24% or 26,668 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).