Strategy Asset Managers Has Trimmed Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $852,930 as Stock Value Rose; Freestone Capital Holdings Cut Its Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Share Price Declined

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 74.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 457,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 160,188 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.22M, down from 617,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 1.68M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 7,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 162,124 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.12 million, down from 169,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 2.19M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 49,691 shares to 79,813 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivity Health Inc by 107,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth Incorporated reported 142,190 shares stake. 196,334 are owned by Glenview Bancorporation Tru Dept. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Liability Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 100 shares. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 1.44% or 801,828 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Fincl holds 16,851 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 66,978 shares. Birmingham Cap Com Al has invested 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 460,236 are held by Interocean Capital Lc. Greystone Managed Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 61,883 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.21% or 24,183 shares. Winfield Associate owns 0.23% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,011 shares. Moreover, Wesbanco Natl Bank Incorporated has 0.9% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp owns 399,195 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 67,721 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. 296,131 are owned by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Incorporated.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12,117 shares to 14,746 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,248 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii invested in 2.14% or 238,006 shares. Td Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,414 shares. Hodges Mgmt stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burgundy Asset Management Ltd holds 3.8% or 3.13M shares in its portfolio. Gw Henssler And Assoc Ltd accumulated 125,125 shares. Kingdon Ltd Liability stated it has 4.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loudon Inv Management Ltd Liability Company reported 4.29% stake. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 1.05 million shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc has invested 3.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kensico Capital Management accumulated 3.16M shares. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.5% or 20,863 shares. Ionic Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,540 shares. Beck Management Ltd Com invested 3.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 3.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 94,849 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.