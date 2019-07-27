Strategy Asset Managers Has Lifted Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake; Moodys (MCO) Shareholder Sands Capital Management Has Upped Position by $434,400 as Share Price Rose

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,743 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $203.4. About 567,910 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES AVONDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT, Ml’S GO TO A3; 27/03/2018 – RABOBANK L-T RTGS CUT TO Aa3 FROM Aa2 BY MOODY’S;STABLE OUTLOOK; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Publishes Covenant Quality Assessment For Mcdermott Technology (Americas), Inc. Bond Offering; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ienova’s Ratings And Changes Outlook To Stable; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 TO LANDSEA GREEN GROUP’S PROPOSED $BOND; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS BRAZIL’S IMPROVED ECONOMY, INVESTOR’S APPETITE FOR HIGH-YIELD BONDS WILL CONTINUE TO SUPPORT CAPITAL MARKET ISSUANCE IN BRAZIL AT LEAST UNTIL ELECTIONS IN OCT; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Erlanger Health System’s (TN) Baa2 Rating; Outlook Positive; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating To $1.4 Billion New York Transportation Development Corporation Special Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2018; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS AFFIRMED AA2 BACKED LONG-TERM ISSUER RATINGS OF THE SOCIÉTÉ DE PRISE DE PARTICIPATION DE L’ETAT AND CHANGED OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Addison Csd, Ny’s Go Bonds

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 460.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 12,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,746 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, up from 2,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 4.76 million shares traded or 67.07% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 20/03/2018 – NLRB: Proposed Settlement Agreements Presented in McDonald’s USA, LLC, et. al; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $32.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp by 615,577 shares to 10.50 million shares, valued at $573.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 72,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62M shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 107,869 shares. Colony Group Ltd Liability holds 50,524 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. The Arizona-based Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd has invested 0.24% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Salem Counselors reported 303 shares. Gru Inc holds 0.05% or 67,320 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.12% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2.57 million shares. Central Financial Bank Trust Com accumulated 50 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 152,607 shares stake. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 2,000 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 2,214 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 32,327 shares. Carroll Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Cibc Corporation has 22,004 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Covington Cap Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,500 shares.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,811 shares to 15,011 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,063 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

