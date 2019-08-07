Strategy Asset Managers Has Lifted Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding By $2.10 Million; Uss Investment Management LTD Has Increased Rogers Communications (RCI) Holding

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 20.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategy Asset Managers Llc acquired 13,306 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Strategy Asset Managers Llc holds 78,611 shares with $12.49 million value, up from 65,305 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $116.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $162.45. About 1.58M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) stake by 0.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd acquired 17,545 shares as Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)’s stock rose 2.57%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 2.81M shares with $151.15M value, up from 2.79M last quarter. Rogers Communications Inc now has $26.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.44. About 107,476 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 6,917 shares to 36,762 valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 1,797 shares and now owns 10,063 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Company Il holds 4,656 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 238,685 shares. Hilltop Inc reported 5,063 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Ltd invested 0.19% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Iowa Bancorporation owns 2,971 shares. Moreover, Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co has 0.76% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). St Germain D J Inc has 0.14% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Park Avenue Secs Lc has invested 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Murphy holds 43,277 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc holds 0.27% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 37,182 shares. Swiss National Bank invested in 0.43% or 2.47M shares. 51,032 are owned by First Amer Bankshares. Colony Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 8,161 shares. Moneta Grp Investment Advsr invested in 1,894 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pacific Global Invest Mgmt holds 0.69% or 19,542 shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight”. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 120,982 shares to 459,301 valued at $208.10 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 1.50M shares and now owns 3.46 million shares. Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) was reduced too.

