Strategy Asset Managers Has Increased Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON) by $2.10 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Gamco Invs (GBL) Stock Price Declined, Barr E S & Co Has Decreased Its Stake

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Gamco Invs Inc (GBL) by 44.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co analyzed 202,306 shares as the company's stock declined 4.29% . The hedge fund held 256,564 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, down from 458,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Gamco Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $489.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 5,111 shares traded. GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) has declined 17.38% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.38% the S&P500.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 13,306 shares as the company's stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 78,611 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, up from 65,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $163.6. About 3.84M shares traded or 65.69% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 44,833 shares to 36,810 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 48,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 669,997 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Llc owns 312,836 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Lc holds 31,006 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Cls Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 775,509 shares stake. 2,490 are owned by Cutter Com Brokerage. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Co reported 1,000 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa has invested 0.17% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bangor Bank & Trust owns 3,448 shares. Reliant Invest Ltd Company has invested 2.71% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 483,119 shares. Holderness Invs holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 18,473 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 0.78% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 374,969 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc has 6.92M shares. Axiom Investors Limited Liability De, Connecticut-based fund reported 216,939 shares.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 103,186 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $34.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.05, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold GBL shares while 14 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.45 million shares or 5.28% less from 6.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 26,811 shares. 151 were accumulated by Denali Advsr Limited Com. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 13,999 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corp owns 0% invested in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) for 140,587 shares. 900 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Barr E S accumulated 256,564 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 19,800 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn has 0% invested in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Parametric Portfolio Lc has 0% invested in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) for 15,481 shares. Gabelli & Communication Invest Advisers Incorporated holds 7.96% of its portfolio in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) for 3.02 million shares. Geode Cap Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Citigroup Inc accumulated 1,198 shares or 0% of the stock. Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.01% in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Vanguard Gru reported 503,680 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 12,811 shares in its portfolio.