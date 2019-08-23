Strategy Asset Managers Has Cut Stake in Motorola Solutions (MSI) by $483,420; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Aperio Group Has Cut Its Holding by $1.26 Million as Stock Price Rose

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 4,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 154,996 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.52 million, down from 159,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $381.79. About 237,478 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS; 16/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets 7-Year U.S. Army Pact for $3.53 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Deliver 17 MWh of GridStar™ Lithium Energy Storage Systems to Peak Power Inc; 19/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $522 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 20/03/2018 – Foundation for U.S. Ballistic Missile Defense System Modernized; 29/04/2018 – LMT: # Libya_now The cargo plane, which landed on Sunday in the vicinity of the sparkling field, was hit by a technical error minutes before it took off. It is likely that the crash occurred during the flight, which caused it to fall; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE TARGETS; 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars Mission; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-China, not North Korea, to dominate Japan military planning; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets $828.7M Army Contract for Foregin Military Sales of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 3,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 18,061 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, down from 21,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $177.21. About 116,721 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 07/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity and MSi Unveil Integrated IT/OT/SOC Security Architecture at Hack New York City; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day; 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Regulatory Submission for TSR-042 for MSI-High Tumors Planned in 2H 2019; 08/03/2018 – ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Avigilon Shareholders Vote in Favour of Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Motorola Solutions; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins $200M Contract in Australia; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 20/04/2018 – DJ Motorola Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSI); 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PACT EXTENDED FOR 7 YRS, VALUED AT A$261M; 22/03/2018 – Avigilon Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Acquisition by Motorola Solutions; 21/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $46.79 million activity.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $444.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 13,306 shares to 78,611 shares, valued at $12.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 9,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al owns 5,082 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 225 shares or 0% of the stock. Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc reported 5,478 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 0.02% or 7,000 shares. Leisure Cap Management holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 4,693 shares. Campbell Adviser Ltd Liability invested in 0.23% or 3,260 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Amica Mutual Com stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 79 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 987,534 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bridges Management Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 2,949 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments holds 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 144 shares. Cibc Mkts Inc holds 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 15,006 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.03% or 1,401 shares. 2,953 were reported by Alethea Lc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Greystone Finance Gp Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 15,000 are owned by Art Advsrs Ltd Co. Jupiter Asset Management reported 91,171 shares. Monroe Bank Mi reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Hrt Fin Lc reported 2,395 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% or 939 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.15% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). California Public Employees Retirement invested in 917,145 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Vantage Inv Ltd Liability Com holds 0.81% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 28,982 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc invested in 0.19% or 65,671 shares. Rock Point Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 766 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Board reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 338 shares. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Community Bancorp Na stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $739,067 activity. TAICLET JAMES D JR bought 1,354 shares worth $509,534.