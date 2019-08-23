Strategy Asset Managers Has Cut Nike (NKE) Stake by $1.76 Million as Stock Price Rose; As W P Carey Com (WPC) Share Price Rose, New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Boosted Holding

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 95.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 21,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 920 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77,000, down from 22,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $83.31. About 4.56M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $88.66. About 487,874 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 REITs to Buy to Build a Solid Foundation – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) by 12,565 shares to 82,452 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3 Month T by 346,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,815 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Corp owns 0.75% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 18,795 shares. Rock Point Advsr Lc accumulated 3.16% or 85,769 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Lakeview Partners Llc invested in 23,901 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Gruss Com stated it has 49,777 shares or 4.08% of all its holdings. Plancorp Lc has 0.11% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Charles Schwab Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Capital Planning Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 0.12% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 5,069 shares. 6,444 are owned by Secor Capital Advisors Limited Partnership. Farmers Natl Bank reported 100 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc has 0.09% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 127 shares. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated stated it has 83,570 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Oakworth accumulated 0.01% or 501 shares. Coldstream Capital Management Inc has 0.07% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 10,830 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.33 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0.07% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 201,224 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Company invested 0.14% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 569 shares. Bath Savings stated it has 203,481 shares. Tru Com Of Virginia Va has invested 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Suncoast Equity has 4.34% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Granite Invest Partners Ltd Llc holds 176,059 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Live Your Vision Lc reported 0.01% stake. Accredited Invsts Inc accumulated 4,127 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp owns 0.45% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 13,550 shares. Castleark Management Llc reported 448,467 shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0.12% or 13,917 shares in its portfolio. 78,493 are held by Coldstream. State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.37% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).