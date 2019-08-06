Strategy Asset Managers Has Cut Motorola Solutions (MSI) Holding; Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder (INB) Has 1.33 Sentiment

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder Inc (INB) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 16 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 12 sold and reduced positions in Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 2.83 million shares, down from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 9 New Position: 7.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) stake by 16.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 3,453 shares as Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)’s stock rose 16.28%. The Strategy Asset Managers Llc holds 18,061 shares with $2.54 million value, down from 21,514 last quarter. Motorola Solutions Inc now has $28.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $171.49. About 448,095 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON SATISFIES REGULATORY APPROVAL CONDITION IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 07/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Airbus DS Communications; 08/03/2018 – ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Avigilon Shareholders Vote in Favour of Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Motorola Solutions; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 14 PCT; 28/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes $1B Acquisition of Canadian Video Surveillance Firm; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon AVO.T; 10/05/2018 – Zoom Telephonics Begins Volume Shipments of Motorola AC1700 Dual-Band WiFi Gigabit Router with Extended Range

Among 4 analysts covering Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Motorola Solutions had 11 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) rating on Friday, August 2. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $19000 target. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Monday, February 11 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 5 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Cap Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 4,325 shares. Merian Global (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5 shares. Nomura holds 95,112 shares. Mount Lucas Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 20,755 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. 125 are owned by Community Bancorp Na. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 37 shares. Piedmont Advsr reported 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 0.03% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 3,882 shares. Rampart Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 6,438 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.07% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Cetera Advisor invested in 2,210 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Veritable Lp holds 6,735 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 1,137 shares. Oakbrook Lc accumulated 0.06% or 7,589 shares. Fred Alger Management accumulated 0% or 327 shares.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) stake by 22,684 shares to 37,829 valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 12,117 shares and now owns 14,746 shares. Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) was raised too.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc for 156,700 shares. Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc. owns 68,682 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 0.09% invested in the company for 20,498 shares. The Texas-based Doliver Advisors Lp has invested 0.04% in the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,077 shares.

The stock increased 0.46% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 61,771 shares traded. Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc (INB) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc. is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc. The company has market cap of $202.03 million. It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.