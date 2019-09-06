Strategy Asset Managers Decreased Motorola Solutions (MSI) Holding; Algorx Pharmaceuticals Has 1 Sentiment

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) stake by 16.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 3,453 shares as Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)’s stock rose 16.28%. The Strategy Asset Managers Llc holds 18,061 shares with $2.54M value, down from 21,514 last quarter. Motorola Solutions Inc now has $29.95B valuation. The stock decreased 2.99% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $173.57. About 3.10M shares traded or 232.70% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees FY18 Rev Up 14%; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – WILL EXPAND AND UPGRADE RADIO NETWORK SERVING VICTORIA POLICE, AMBULANCE VICTORIA AND METROPOLITAN FIRE BRIGADE; 07/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Airbus DS Communications; 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Regulatory Submission for TSR-042 for MSI-High Tumors Planned in 2H 2019; 15/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.52/SHR; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 22/05/2018 – USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Third Petition of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera to lnitiate lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patent; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Chilean Copper Mine Contracts Motorola for P25 Network Management, Monitoring; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day; 09/03/2018 – Android Police: Source: Motorola is cancelling the Moto X5, moving away from niche Mods

Algorx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGRX) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.54, from 0.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 11 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 11 decreased and sold stock positions in Algorx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 16.86 million shares, up from 7.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Algorx Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

The stock increased 9.65% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.25. About 737,752 shares traded or 107.01% up from the average. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) has risen 314.29% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 314.29% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRX News: 25/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: AGILE $100M TAP OF PERP NC5 BOND, 99.25/7.056%; 18/05/2018 – AGILE – FDA SAID CO NEEDS TO ADDRESS TWIRLA ADHESION PROPERTIES BY REFORMULATING TRANSDERMAL SYSTEM, CONDUCT FORMAL ADHESION STUDY WITH NEW FORMULATION; 07/05/2018 – Agile Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 08/03/2018 – SAUDI BANKING SYSTEM IS AGILE TO ADAPT TO CHANGES: TUWAIJRI; 21/03/2018 – AGILE GROUP FY REV. 51.61B YUAN, EST. 49.73B YUAN; 12/03/2018 – Agile Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 18c; 26/03/2018 – AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 3383.HK – ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL USD100 MLN SENIOR PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES; 25/05/2018 – CAPITAL ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS – CO ENTERED STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH SHENZHEN AGILE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY; 25/05/2018 – CAPITAL ENV: STRATEGIC PACT WITH SHENZHEN AGILE; 10/04/2018 – Qordoba Adds Emotion Scoring to its Agile Strings Management Platform

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. for 8.43 million shares. Investor Ab owns 3.51 million shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Needham Investment Management Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 160,000 shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun International Ltd has invested 0.04% in the stock. Pura Vida Investments Llc, a New York-based fund reported 74,265 shares.

Analysts await Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Agile Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a forward-thinking women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. The company has market cap of $65.23 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a pipeline of other new transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Among 4 analysts covering Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Motorola Solutions has $19500 highest and $13600 lowest target. $172.60’s average target is -0.56% below currents $173.57 stock price. Motorola Solutions had 11 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) on Friday, August 2 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, April 5 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $46.79 million activity. The insider BROWN GREGORY Q sold $46.79M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montecito Bancorp Tru holds 6,358 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management stated it has 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). First Hawaiian Bankshares stated it has 3,882 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 1.07 million shares. Proshare Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 38,929 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Lc invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Boston Private Wealth Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,486 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 1,041 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Inc holds 3,959 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia holds 629 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corp, a New York-based fund reported 23,745 shares. Korea Inv owns 21,800 shares. Legal General Public Limited Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Nordea Invest Ab has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Azimuth Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,325 shares.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.82 EPS, down 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. MSI’s profit will be $314.06 million for 23.84 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.