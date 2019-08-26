Strategy Asset Managers Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Position; GREENGRO TECHNOLOGIES (GRNH) Shorts Up By 1553.19%

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 4.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 7,290 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Strategy Asset Managers Llc holds 162,124 shares with $19.12M value, down from 169,414 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 4.01 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA

GREENGRO TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:GRNH) had an increase of 1553.19% in short interest. GRNH’s SI was 77,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1553.19% from 4,700 shares previously. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.015. About 38,270 shares traded. GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GreenGro Technologies launches CBD division – Seeking Alpha” on October 09, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Penny Marijuana Stocks That Are NOT Cheap Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GreenGro Technologies, Inc., Likely To Drop 95 Percent – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2014. More interesting news about GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “‘Historicâ€™ reform hearing on marijuana – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “29 Marijuana Stocks to Buy as the Future Turns Green – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and markets green eco-friendly vertical cultivation systems in the United States. The company has market cap of $147,343. It offers flux lighting products, table stands, nutrient mixers, home units, cloning systems, and tea brewers, as well as provides consulting and management services to its clients. It has a 0.01 P/E ratio. The firm also markets lights, fans, hoods, automatic watering systems, and nutrients under the GreenGro brand.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 22,813 shares to 29,228 valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 13,306 shares and now owns 78,611 shares. Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 10.11% above currents $133.98 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $141 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, April 25. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, July 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report.