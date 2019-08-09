Strategy Asset Managers Cut Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding; Clarivate Analytics Plc (CCC) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Clarivate Analytics Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CCC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Clarivate Analytics Plc Ordinary Shares had 3 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE:CCC) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral New Target: $17.0000 Initiates Coverage On

17/05/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $16.0000 Initiates Coverage On

16/05/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) stake by 15.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 2,811 shares as Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL)’s stock rose 8.16%. The Strategy Asset Managers Llc holds 15,011 shares with $2.49M value, down from 17,822 last quarter. Lauder Estee Cos Inc now has $69.00B valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $183.64. About 639,295 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder

Calgon Carbon Corporation provides products and services to protect human health and the environment from harmful contaminants in water and air primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company has market cap of $5.52 billion. It operates in four divisions: Activated Carbon and Service, Equipment, Consumer, and Other. It currently has negative earnings. The Activated Carbon and Service segment makes and markets granular and powdered activated carbon to remove organic compounds from water, air, and other liquids and gases.

It closed at $17.13 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CCC News: 09/03/2018 – Kuraray Completes Acquisition of Calgon Carbon; 09/03/2018 – News On Calgon Carbon Corp. (CCC) Now Under 3405.TO; 09/03/2018 – OPENING DELAY: CCC (NYSE)-NEWS DISSEMINATION; 06/03/2018 – CCC:CFIUS SAID NO UNRESOLVED NTNL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH MERGER; 05/03/2018 Calgon Carbon Volume Jumps Almost Eight Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – Calgon Carbon: No Unresolved National Security Concerns With Deal; 06/03/2018 – Calgon Carbon: CFIUS Review of Kuraray Deal Complete; 06/03/2018 – Kuraray Deal for Calgon Carbon Gets CFIUS Approval; 06/03/2018 – Calgon Carbon Volume Surges More Than 16 Times 20 Day Average

More notable recent Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE:CCC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Clarivate Analytics introduces Cortellis Content-as-a-Service (CaaS) to accelerate drug discovery and development – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE:CCC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Richard C. Finch joins Clarivate Analytics to drive expansion of Life Sciences Consulting Services – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos has $180 highest and $142 lowest target. $175’s average target is -4.70% below currents $183.64 stock price. The Estee Lauder Cos had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, April 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7. Wells Fargo maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by DA Davidson. J.P. Morgan upgraded The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) rating on Thursday, March 7. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $175 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EL in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Overweight” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform”.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Thestreet.com published: “NYSE Observes Moment of Silence Following Mass Shootings in El Paso and Dayton – TheStreet.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on August 19, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $187.86M for 91.82 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $78.18 million activity. Another trade for 8,187 shares valued at $1.26 million was made by PARSONS RICHARD D on Tuesday, February 12. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION also sold $5.84 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. $66.44M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Group invested 0.06% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, National Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.09% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 4,122 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs Corporation accumulated 11,748 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 18,018 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cypress Cap Mngmt (Wy) owns 5 shares. The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2.28M shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bancorp has 0.13% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Citizens And Northern stated it has 1.27% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Blackrock reported 0.11% stake. Pinebridge Limited Partnership owns 21,843 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.05% or 13,616 shares. 459,753 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 645 shares.