Strategy Asset Managers Continues to Hold Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON); Shareholder Wellington Shields & Company Raised Cvs Health (CVS) Position

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 13,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,611 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 65,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $178.4. About 1.06M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 211.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 19,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 9,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 4.04 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Paz George sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 474,817 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams reported 0.68% stake. Montag A & Inc reported 0.23% stake. Vestor Ltd Liability stated it has 68,896 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Yhb Inv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 31,314 shares. Sageworth invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ipswich Inv Management Co Inc reported 1.63% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Foster And Motley Incorporated reported 24,634 shares. Amer Rech Mngmt Co stated it has 1,629 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cim Llc owns 2,091 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Com holds 6.92 million shares. Washington-based Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Massachusetts Financial Services Company Ma has invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Invesco Ltd reported 3.32M shares stake. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lc Oh holds 1.52% or 15,165 shares.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 42,597 shares to 740 shares, valued at $59,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,061 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $20.54 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. $233,080 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

