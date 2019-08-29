Strategy Asset Managers Continues to Hold Stake in Ametek New (AME); Kahn Brothers Group Has Boosted Its Glaxosmithkline (GSK) Position by $652.33 Million; Stock Rose

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 81.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 18,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 41,079 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 22,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $85.96. About 214,777 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline (GSK) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 15,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.35 billion, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.64. About 1.74M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Withdraws From Pfizer’s Consumer Healthcare Business Sale; 04/04/2018 – Kymera Therapeutics Announces Discovery Collaboration with GSK to Advance New Treatment Modality; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-GSK did not put in final bid for Pfizer consumer unit; 29/05/2018 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Shane Ward as General Counsel; 05/03/2018 – GSK: Interim Results are from Phase IIIb Study; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Notes Positive Interim Data for Combined HIV/Tuberculosis Treatment; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 18/04/2018 – Landmark IMPACT Study Published in NEJM Shows Significant Benefits of Trelegy Ellipta for Patients with COPD; 29/05/2018 – TBPH: FF/UMEC/VI REGULATORY APPLICATION SUBMITTED TO JAPAN; 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13,856 shares to 82,625 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 21,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 920 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

