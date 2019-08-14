Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Upped Its Visa (V) Holding; As Exxonmobil Corp. (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Campbell Newman Asset Management Lowered Position by $321,520

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxonmobil Corp. (XOM) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 4,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 16,954 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxonmobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $70.49. About 11.93 million shares traded or 13.58% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola; 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon sees earnings doubling by 2025 at current oil prices; 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production; 29/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE VALERIE CAPRONI IN MANHATTAN DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE, MEANING IT CANNOT BE BROUGHT AGAIN; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 2,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 39,237 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, up from 36,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $178.61. About 6.68M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30M and $647.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MRK) by 28,258 shares to 160,512 shares, valued at $13.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 11,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 80,396 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 1.07% or 5.00 million shares. Asset Mngmt invested in 358,937 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc holds 369,720 shares. Westover Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,145 shares. 51,017 are owned by Garland Mgmt. Nomura Hldg Inc, Japan-based fund reported 29,510 shares. Rockland Company reported 189,741 shares. North Star Mgmt reported 106,312 shares. 9,636 were reported by First Savings Bank Sioux Falls. West Chester reported 0.75% stake. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, a Ohio-based fund reported 132,043 shares. Tdam Usa has 375,425 shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. 60,300 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Management Commerce Ltd. Sigma Inv Counselors owns 35,681 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “This Is the Reason I Wonâ€™t Buy Exxon Mobil Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “ExxonMobil (XOM) Begins Production on Beaumont High-Performance Polyethylene Line – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj has 0.65% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hengistbury Invest Llp reported 36.94% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pinnacle Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 19,009 shares stake. Karp Cap Mngmt Corp invested in 1.38% or 24,871 shares. 82,390 are owned by Roosevelt Investment. Select Equity Gru Ltd Partnership stated it has 89,652 shares. B And T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management has invested 1.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 1.02% or 527,600 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Management Limited Liability Corporation Nj holds 0.48% or 96,406 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance owns 46,259 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Westwood Corporation Il has 1.36% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,679 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 10.85% or 132,137 shares. Caprock Group owns 18,105 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 56,050 shares.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 2,740 shares to 18,962 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 28,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,004 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Visa Stock Remains a Buy, But Expectations Need to Be Lowered – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$141, Is Visa Inc (NYSE:V) A Buy? – Yahoo News” published on August 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Quietly Buying Visa Stock – Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.