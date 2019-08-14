Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Upped Its Holding in Twitter (TWTR) by $1.82 Million as Market Value Rose; Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Holder Moors & Cabot Has Increased Its Stake by $393,000

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) by 658.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 131,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.31% . The institutional investor held 150,900 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, up from 19,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Clean Energy Fuels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $423.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.07. About 449,342 shares traded. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has declined 5.32% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CLNE News: 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 1Q EPS 8c; 13/03/2018 Clean Energy Fuels 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 10/05/2018 – Total Buys 25% Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. for $83.4 Mln; 20/04/2018 – Clean Energy to Construct Three CNG Stations in Ontario for Union Energy Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 1Q Rev $102.4M; 13/03/2018 – CLEAN ENERGY FUELS 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 10/05/2018 – CLEAN ENERGY FUELS 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 3.0C; 25/04/2018 – Catalina Pacific®, a CalPortland® Company, Stakes Out Environmental Leadership Position by Converting Its California Ready-Mi; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Reports 85.1 Million Gallons Delivered and Revenue of $102.4 Million for First Quarter of 2018

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 55,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 294,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86M, up from 239,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $40.57. About 5.14M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Toyota’s unexpected China E.V. plans; 06/03/2018 Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Hawaii residents evacuated as volcano erupts; 24/05/2018 – Record Number of Attendees Expected at Axon Accelerate, the Third Annual Tech Conference for Public Safety; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – At least 16 dead in India flyover collapse; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 13/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: @Meha It’s an event that Tom Dart attended and somehow got put on as the initial art for the story. It was; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ‘Mini-Trumps’ battle it out in primary season kick off; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,550 shares to 155,929 shares, valued at $8.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,545 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold CLNE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 57.69 million shares or 2.20% more from 56.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Com accumulated 29,636 shares or 0% of the stock. Mcgowan Grp Inc Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 75,953 shares. Bessemer Grp stated it has 4,000 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). Tru Co Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 23,042 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The owns 95,417 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd holds 0% or 93,082 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). Blackrock Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 9.42M shares. Moreover, Brave Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) for 21,829 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 524,883 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank owns 0% invested in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) for 19,077 shares. 301,800 are owned by Moors And Cabot Inc. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) for 647 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 0% or 41,259 shares.

