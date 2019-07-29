Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Upped Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding; As Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Decreased Its Holding

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 123,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.21M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.71M, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 28.82 million shares traded or 32.37% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare disease drug succeeds in late-stage study; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS AGREEMENT AIMS TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF PFIZER’S CAR T CELL THERAPY; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Withdraws From Pfizer’s Consumer Healthcare Business Sale; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA GETS MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM PFIZER; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.05 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 680.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 3,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,856 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, up from 14,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $341.67. About 2.59 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Makes 166 Times A Typical Boeing Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 17/05/2018 – BOEING OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 15/05/2018 – U.S. TRADE REP SAYS UNLESS EU STOPS BREAKING RULES ON AIRBUS SUBSIDIES, U.S. WILL HAVE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH COUNTER MEASURES ON EU PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets; 25/04/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video); 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Backlog $486.25B; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS EU SUBSIDIES HARM BOEING, CLEARING WAY FOR SANCTIONS; 14/05/2018 – BOEING – MOA WILL ENABLE CO TO USE ASSEMBRIX SOFTWARE TO MANAGE & PROTECT IP SHARED WITH VENDORS DURING DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 747,968 shares to 2.99M shares, valued at $54.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 560,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.23B for 13.91 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles invested in 28,952 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Somerville Kurt F reported 29,372 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd owns 93,046 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 28,378 are held by Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Regions Fin Corporation holds 0.77% or 1.57M shares. Coastline Com reported 0.79% stake. Montag A Assoc Inc holds 0.78% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 199,171 shares. Edgar Lomax Va reported 4.35% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Strategic Advisors Llc holds 74,596 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Bruce And reported 4.61% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). City Fl accumulated 5,376 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 1.11% or 24.84 million shares. First Merchants owns 107,781 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. 1St Source Bancorporation owns 142,517 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen stated it has 1,080 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Scholtz & Limited has invested 3.91% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va accumulated 2,045 shares or 0.24% of the stock. First Commonwealth Corp Pa invested 0.88% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles And Co Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 579 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0.07% or 3,937 shares in its portfolio. Sol Capital Management has 4,542 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. 4.26M are held by Bancorporation Of America De. Cadence Savings Bank Na accumulated 2,460 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Allen Ltd Company holds 2,428 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alps Advisors has 12,400 shares. Mirador Cap LP reported 4,939 shares stake. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Company Pa holds 0.09% or 2,676 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VCR) by 2,399 shares to 26,610 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 5,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,154 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).