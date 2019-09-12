Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Upped By $1.21 Million Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake; Ascent Capital Group (ASCMA)’s Sentiment Is 0.79

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased Blackstone Group LP (BX) stake by 84.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc acquired 27,512 shares as Blackstone Group LP (BX)’s stock rose 20.40%. The Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc holds 60,084 shares with $2.70M value, up from 32,572 last quarter. Blackstone Group LP now has $63.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.69% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $52.28. About 5.97 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 18/05/2018 – Blackstone sells remaining 5.8% stake in Hilton Worldwide; 30/04/2018 – Blackstone accelerates into subprime car-loan market as rivals hit reverse; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – AS PART OF BOARD’S REVIEW, CO AND ITS ADVISORS CONTACTED 20 POTENTIAL BUYERS; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone to Acquire Gramercy Property Trust for $7.6 Billion; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP – QUEEN TOPCO PTY IS NEWLY INCORPORATED UNLISTED CO FORMED BY BLACKSTONE ADVISED FUNDS TO UNDERTAKE PURCHASE OF AMA GROUP; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone is said to offer customers access to hedge funds, RElTs- Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO BACK EX-GLG MANAGER’S HEDGE-FUND STARTUP; 22/03/2018 – FRP HOLDINGS TO SELL PORTFOLIO TO BLACKSTONE FOR $358.9M

Ascent Capital Group Inc (ASCMA) investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 0.53 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 15 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 19 sold and reduced positions in Ascent Capital Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 6.24 million shares, up from 6.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ascent Capital Group Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 10 Increased: 8 New Position: 7.

Among 4 analysts covering The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. The Blackstone Group has $5600 highest and $4500 lowest target. $51.75’s average target is -1.01% below currents $52.28 stock price. The Blackstone Group had 10 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the shares of BX in report on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 9. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone closes biggest-ever $20.5B real-estate fund – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “9 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Every Investor – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Blackstone Group (BX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone: Consider This First-Rate Dividend Champion For Long-Term Income Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tallgrass Energy gets going-private proposal from Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barry Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). First Personal Financial Svcs holds 0.08% or 6,000 shares. Walnut Private Equity Prtn Ltd has invested 19.93% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Credit Suisse Ag reported 6.76 million shares. Sandler Cap stated it has 583,991 shares. Karp Mgmt holds 16,765 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Investment Lc has invested 0.03% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Perkins Coie Commerce reported 223 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T National Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 74,094 were accumulated by Northeast Mngmt. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 9,358 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 140,688 shares. Moreover, Enterprise Fin Svcs has 0.05% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 1,212 shares. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 20,300 shares.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 2,133 shares to 37,954 valued at $5.91M in 2019Q2. It also reduced First Tr Exchange Traded Fd stake by 15,802 shares and now owns 29,967 shares. First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (RDVY) was reduced too.

Aegon Usa Investment Management Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Ascent Capital Group, Inc. for 482,709 shares. Silverback Asset Management Llc owns 669,834 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nantahala Capital Management Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 1.79 million shares. The New York-based Brigade Capital Management Lp has invested 0.02% in the stock. Ironwood Financial Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 29,047 shares.

Ascent Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc., provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and business subscribers in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $10.54 million. The firm provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises. It has a 0.06 P/E ratio. It also offers home automation services, including remote activation and control of security systems, support for video monitoring, flood sensors, automated garage door and door lock capabilities, and thermostat integration; hands-free two-way interactive voice communication between its monitoring center and customers; and customer service and technical support related to home monitoring systems and HomeTouch.

More recent Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ascent Capital stockholders approve merger – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Ascent Capital Group, Inc. 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ascent’s Stock Should Soon Start Its Descent – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2016 was also an interesting one.