Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Trimmed Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position By $303,632; Shorts at NEXT GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UK (NXGPF) Lowered By 3.64%

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 7.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 2,711 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc holds 35,626 shares with $4.00 million value, down from 38,337 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $256.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX

NEXT GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UK (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) had a decrease of 3.64% in short interest. NXGPF’s SI was 1.15M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.64% from 1.19 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 11500 days are for NEXT GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UK (OTCMKTS:NXGPF)’s short sellers to cover NXGPF’s short positions. It closed at $70.56 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd stake by 19,275 shares to 81,771 valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (TLO) stake by 125,993 shares and now owns 506,088 shares. Ishares Tr (CMF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Tru Na holds 0.81% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 61,867 shares. 6,560 were reported by Ipswich Invest Mngmt. Kistler accumulated 14,698 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Deltec Asset Management Ltd holds 18,058 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,149 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Td Asset Mgmt owns 1.57M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 805 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 436,489 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Raymond James And owns 1.76 million shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 138,197 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co Inc holds 2.12% or 28,123 shares. Clarkston Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has 78,210 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh has 1.46% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Covey Capital Advsrs Lc holds 2.22% or 14,850 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $132 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. On Tuesday, April 23 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, April 30. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.23 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. WOODFORD BRENT also sold $451 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products for men, women, and children in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.37 billion. The firm operates a chain of approximately 540 stores under the name NEXT Retail in the United Kingdom and Eire. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers products through NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with approximately 4.5 million active customers, as well as international Websites serving approximately 70 countries.