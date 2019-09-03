Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Trimmed Bank Amer (BAC) Position By $2.18 Million; Last Week Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Paragon Banking Group PLc (LON:PAG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Paragon Banking Group PLc has GBX 667 highest and GBX 410 lowest target. GBX 556’s average target is 27.52% above currents GBX 436 stock price. Paragon Banking Group PLc had 14 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) earned “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 29. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 19 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) rating on Thursday, June 20. RBC Capital Markets has “Underperform” rating and GBX 410 target. See Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) latest ratings:

29/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 400.00 New Target: GBX 445.00 Upgrade

21/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 580.00 Maintain

19/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 485.00 New Target: GBX 580.00 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 590.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 485.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 485.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 485.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 440.00 New Target: GBX 410.00 Downgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 475.00 Maintain

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 38.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 77,985 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc holds 126,745 shares with $3.60M value, down from 204,730 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $245.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $27.08. About 40.34M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ECB SEEN HOLDING POLICY RATES UNTIL 2019, BOD SEEN NOT RAISING RATES UNTIL AT LEAST 2020 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO BREAK UP CEO, CHAIR FAILS; 27/04/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 19/03/2018 – Whistleblowers Helped SEC Bring $415 Million Settlement Against Bank of America; 18/05/2018 – SINGAPORE’S UOB IS SAID TO END BUSINESS OF PROVIDING FOREIGN CURRENCY BANKNOTES TO LENDERS IN TAIWAN FROM JUNE 18; 14/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 27/04/2018 – Ex-Bank of America executive seeks $100 million in damages in defamation claim; 21/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $31 FROM $46; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS 600 NEW MERRILL EDGE INVESTMENT CENTERS WILL BE ADDED TO NEW AND EXISTING BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIAL CENTER LOCATIONS

Paragon Banking Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and consumer finance businesses in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.11 billion GBP. It operates through three divisions: Paragon Mortgages, Idem Capital, and Paragon Bank. It has a 8.18 P/E ratio. It originates and services buy-to-let mortgages to landlords and residential property investors; and provides mortgage related ancillary services, including landlord insurance.

More news for Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Should You Worry About Paragon Banking Group PLC’s (LON:PAG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG)? – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 12, 2019 is yet another important article.

The stock decreased 1.00% or GBX 4.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 436. About 384,590 shares traded. Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 10/05/2018 – State Auto Financial to Livestream 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 11/04/2018 – KSS: Consortium Led by KSS Parent Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp, PAG, Future Industry Investment Fund Provided Funding for Deal to Be Completed; 26/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Returns as a Top Sponsor of National Private Truck Council Expo; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC PAG.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.34/SHR; 27/03/2018 – PENSKE IN SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT W/ MITSUI JAPAN, MITSUI USA; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Fund Seals Third Stake Deal in Two Weeks With PAG; 03/04/2018 – LEXMARK PERFORMS AHEAD OF BUDGET, BOND TO RECOVER: PAG CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.32B; 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 bln new Asia private equity fund; 11/05/2018 – Penske Automotive Elects Wolfgang Dürheimer As New Board Member

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold Paragon Banking Group PLC shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 3,813 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust, a New York-based fund reported 6,772 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) for 5,653 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 10,511 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 25,572 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG). Phocas Fincl reported 196,005 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 58,917 shares stake. Amp Capital Invsts Limited stated it has 11,651 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) or 5,622 shares. Pacific Glob Mngmt Company reported 82,664 shares. Aqr Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 283,155 shares. Bessemer owns 19 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gam Ag has 256,578 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 511,408 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 28.88% above currents $27.08 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Wood on Friday, July 26 to “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform” rating. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. JP Morgan maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, July 9. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $29.5000 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.92 million shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp stated it has 0.82% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Georgia-based Montag A Associates has invested 0.45% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mondrian Invest Prtnrs owns 1,323 shares. Sage Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 1,053 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 0.33% or 206,851 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tarbox Family Office has 4,836 shares. London Of Virginia holds 0.02% or 68,157 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Llc holds 718,595 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Huntington Bank has 133,357 shares. Osborne Mngmt Lc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Plancorp Lc holds 0.89% or 84,777 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc has invested 1.21% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cahill Financial Advisors holds 0.11% or 9,396 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.18B for 9.96 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased Ishares Tr (USMV) stake by 52,657 shares to 639,307 valued at $37.64M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (TLO) stake by 125,993 shares and now owns 506,088 shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Selling Bank Of America – A Great Company Can Present A Poor Stock Investment At Times – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America (BAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Time to Get Real and Sell Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.