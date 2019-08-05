Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Stake in Facebook (FB) Has Trimmed by $1.31 Million; Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Lifted Holding in Tyson Foods (TSN) by $744,303

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 7,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 40,070 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 47,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $7.36 during the last trading session, reaching $181.66. About 12.19 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – Facebook said on Monday that the company was “looking forward to the meeting and happy for it to be livestreamed.”; 10/04/2018 – Live updates from Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony to Congress Tuesday The Facebook CEO is speaking during a Senate Judiciary Committee and Commerce Committee joint hearing; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Sun: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO stops short of extending European privacy globally; 10/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: First of two congressional hearings with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg begins; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -Bloomberg News; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg or Sandberg won’t be in the same role a year from now: Analyst with a sell on Facebook; 23/03/2018 – China’s retaliatory import tariffs against the U.S. are unlikely to hit technology giants including Alphabet and Facebook; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: GUNDLACH SAYS EQUITY BUBBLES CAN BE ENDED BY REGULATION, REFERENCING FACEBOOK; 14/05/2018 – Facebook suspends 200 apps in an investigation of apps that had access to large quantities of user data

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 61.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 10,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 28,420 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 17,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.72% or $5.36 during the last trading session, reaching $85.12. About 5.77 million shares traded or 104.94% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Adjusted Effective Tax Rate About 24% in FY18, 25% in FY19; 07/05/2018 – Rising Costs Cut into Tyson Profit; 03/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Sets Two Million Acre Land Stewardship Target; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures About $1.3B; 17/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury fight EXCLUSIVE: John Murray? Sefer Seferi? Shannon Briggs? Fury’s coach speaks; 07/05/2018 – Cost pressures eat into Tyson Foods profits; 11/04/2018 – Tyson CTO Brings Silicon Valley to Northwest Arkansas; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Explores the Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 31/05/2018 – Tyson Innovation Lab launches ¡Yappah! brand to help fight food waste through a unique chef-driven lens; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to buy poultry blending assets of American Proteins

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year's $1.76 per share. FB's profit will be $5.53B for 23.41 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CMF) by 7,586 shares to 62,148 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 7,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Group L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 279,111 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 2.10M shares or 1.92% of the stock. Regions Fincl accumulated 88,758 shares or 0.17% of the stock. King Luther Mgmt Corporation holds 301,149 shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Company has 248,063 shares. Weatherstone Cap Mgmt invested in 0.49% or 2,793 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc owns 53,267 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 0.47% or 50,025 shares. House Ltd reported 4.62% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Camarda Fin Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 440 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Viking Glob LP has invested 2.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nelson Roberts Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,149 shares. Harding Loevner LP invested in 1,058 shares. St Johns Management Ltd Liability reported 6,212 shares stake. Regal Invest Ltd Liability Com owns 14,758 shares.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,110 shares to 65,476 shares, valued at $7.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nathans Famous Inc (NASDAQ:NATH) by 5,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,050 shares, and cut its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.