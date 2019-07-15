Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Cut by $303,632; As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Price Rose, Nexus Investment Management Cut Stake

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 34,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 781,885 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, down from 816,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 22.93M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Reduced Industrial Structural Costs by $805M; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 05/03/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: REVIEWING PORTFOLIO IN A `DELIBERATE WAY’; 25/04/2018 – GE and the U.S. Army conduct T901 Preliminary Design Review for Improved Turbine Engine Program; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO DECLINES TO SAY DIVIDEND IS SAFE IN 2019; SAYS IT DEPENDS ON CASH FLOW, OPERATING PROFIT AND PORTFOLIO MOVES; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 24/05/2018 – Gloom for GE investors as hopes of a quick fix fade; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 2,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,626 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, down from 38,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $144.23. About 2.80 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $676.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 6,025 shares to 473,574 shares, valued at $35.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 14,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.29 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.56% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.2% stake.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.49 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

The Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Somerset Gp Ltd Com reported 1.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 19,786 shares to 34,529 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 279,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).