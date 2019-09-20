Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Decreased by $800,226 as Market Valuation Declined; Financial Advisory Service Has Trimmed Its Position in Cerner (CERN) by $320,178

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 14,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 64,725 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55 million, down from 79,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 7.42 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Financial Advisory Service Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advisory Service Inc sold 4,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 46,595 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42 million, down from 50,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $67.92. About 604,391 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 5,288 shares to 139,898 shares, valued at $10.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 35,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 16.70 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability holds 2.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 1.48 million shares. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 99,899 shares. Focused Wealth Incorporated invested in 16,721 shares. Ifrah Finance accumulated 29,069 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 235,000 shares. Murphy Management Inc has 50,033 shares. The New York-based Rothschild And Co Asset Mngmt Us has invested 0.91% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Seizert Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 2.17% or 807,109 shares. Los Angeles Equity Rech holds 0.76% or 2.59 million shares. Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Natixis invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 153,411 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Amer Century Inc holds 0.46% or 8.41 million shares. Riggs Asset Managment invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Financial Advisory Service Inc, which manages about $817.05M and $537.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,353 shares to 74,771 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Indexiq Etf Tr (MNA) by 17,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.85M for 28.78 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin National Bank The holds 46,806 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 1,600 were reported by Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company. Meritage accumulated 4,701 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 31,792 shares stake. Smith Moore reported 7,992 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests reported 156 shares. Carlson Capital Management reported 8,166 shares. Asset One Ltd reported 0.06% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Griffin Asset Management accumulated 0.16% or 16,705 shares. Fincl Advisory Service Inc invested in 46,595 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Nuance Invs Ltd accumulated 136,735 shares or 0.42% of the stock. United Automobile Association reported 779,164 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 481,579 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership accumulated 79,583 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 62,758 shares.