Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Raised Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Position; Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust Has 2.5 Sentiment

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 20 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 8 reduced and sold their stakes in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust. The investment managers in our database now own: 3.15 million shares, up from 2.91 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 17 New Position: 3.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 20.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc acquired 12,378 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)'s stock declined 0.58%. The Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc holds 71,951 shares with $3.06M value, up from 59,573 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $203.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 15.01 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc. The company has market cap of $261.11 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 15.55 P/E ratio. It invests primarily in municipal bonds.

The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 32,988 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.32% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for 651,350 shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 48,751 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc has 0.19% invested in the company for 176,568 shares. The United Kingdom-based City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has invested 0.15% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 91,220 shares.

More notable recent Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How To Spot CEF Value Traps: A Case Study With MAV – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Quick Notes On MAV And High-Yield Munis – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Amundi Pioneer Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Think MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Comcast has $6400 highest and $44 lowest target. $50.40's average target is 12.47% above currents $44.81 stock price.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.