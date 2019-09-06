Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Increased by $387,898 as Stock Value Rose; Charter Trust Company Holds Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 10,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 108,773 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, up from 97,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 9.17M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 3,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 54,847 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, up from 51,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $123.12. About 2.93M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6,387 shares to 21,395 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,693 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. De Burlo Gp Inc reported 2.64% stake. Royal London Asset Limited holds 0% or 1.00 million shares in its portfolio. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.47% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Covenant Multifamily Offices has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Swift Run Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 2,000 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.74% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 297,270 shares. Jennison Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 659,136 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tuttle Tactical reported 36,859 shares. Btim has 328,518 shares. The Ohio-based Dean Inv Associates Limited Liability Company has invested 0.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 3,408 are owned by Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability. Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 84,602 shares. Golub Group Ltd Llc stated it has 24,122 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G opens Smart Lab to speed product R&D – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G stockâ€™s target price boosted by Goldman Sachs – Cincinnati Business Courier” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Will Give You A Decent Raise This April – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Mngmt Gru stated it has 1.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Martin & Com Tn invested in 0.78% or 47,700 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 4.20M shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Moreover, Btr Cap has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Iberiabank Corporation holds 183,764 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Flippin Bruce & Porter owns 324,721 shares for 3.14% of their portfolio. Pettee Inc accumulated 10,338 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 5.53M shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.97% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 541,652 shares. Amalgamated Bank has 577,243 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Appleton Prtnrs Ma owns 81,484 shares. Barbara Oil Comm holds 2.21% or 68,951 shares in its portfolio. Friess Associate Limited Com has 299,267 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc has 4,151 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco To Acquire Voicea For Videoconferencing Tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Google, Cisco, Aptinyx, Uber and Lyft – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Cisco (CSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CSCO, HCA, CI – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.