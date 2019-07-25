Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Position in Bp Plc (BP) Decreased by $419,452; Hill (HRC) Shareholder Sio Capital Management Decreased Holding by $1.58 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hill (HRC) by 60.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,682 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 24,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $106.75. About 110,100 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 9.93% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Board Elects William G. Dempsey as Executive Chairman; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Dividend to 20c; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 07/05/2018 – Hill-Rom, Siemens Healthineers to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – GROETELAARS SUCCEEDS JOHN J. GREISCH; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom To Divest Certain of Its Third-Party Rental Business to Universal Hospital Services; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Expects to Close the Transaction During Hill-Rom’s Fiscal 3Q

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 9,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,139 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, down from 80,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 6.06 million shares traded or 10.92% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q EPS 12.33c; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP 1Q REV. $890M, EST. $892.5M; 29/03/2018 – BP chief Dudley’s 2017 pay rises after previous year’s cut; 12/03/2018 – BP SELECTS MCDERMOTT & BHGE FOR SUBSEA CONTRACTS FOR WEST; 03/05/2018 – BP SAID TO HIRE MS AS IT CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR SOME BHP ASSETS; 21/05/2018 – BP SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RESOLUTION ON BUYBACKS; 09/05/2018 – BP Appoints WPP as Its Preferred Global Partner; 21/05/2018 – BP latest to ink LNG supply deal with Venture Global; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank; 07/05/2018 – BP Capital Adds Andeavor, Exits Alaska Air: 13F

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 3,711 shares to 16,865 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 12,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 2.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.85 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.82 billion for 11.74 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.57% EPS growth.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 162,683 shares to 454,308 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 39,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Harrow Health Inc.

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. HRC’s profit will be $80.80M for 22.06 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.