Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Raised by $512,400 as Stock Rose; Fulton Bank Has Upped Its Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Position by $414,636

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 34,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,042 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 71,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.86. About 6.02M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,934 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, up from 23,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $166.55. About 14.48 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,694 shares to 49,073 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,506 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $9,681 activity. Thompson Mark E sold $249,700 worth of stock or 18,510 shares.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 17,017 shares to 39,140 shares, valued at $784,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 54,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,781 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).